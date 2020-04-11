FS: SSDs, 2080 Ti, 5700XT, 3950X/X570 MB

The following items are for sale
Unless otherwise stated, the items are still for sale.
Solid State Drives
Samsung 970 Pro 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe MZ-V7P1T0BW
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 275 USD Shipped Each
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2 TB PCIe NVMe MZ-V7S2T0B/AM
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 375 USD Shipped Each
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe MZ-V7S1T0B/AM
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 200 USD Shipped Each
Samsung 860 Pro 4 TB 2.5 Inch SATA III MZ-76P4T0BW
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 775 USD Shipped Each
Video Cards
Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX2080TI-O11G-GAMING
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 1175 USD Shipped Each
Sapphire NITRO+ RX 5700 XT 8G GDDR6 SE
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 425 USD Shipped Each
Processor/Motherboard
AMD 3950X Retail Processor & Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Impact Motherboard
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 1050 USD Shipped
Power Supply
CORSAIR SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply
Condition: Brand New, Sealed.
Price: 175 USD Shipped
Heatware: Aztlan
No Trades
