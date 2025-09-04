  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: SSDs, 1TB through 15.36TB

Folks who know me know the drill; I've got a bunch of SSDs to sell.

1757027312803.png


All prices are shipped in the USA. Most (all?) drives have less than 5 complete drive writes worth of data written to them.


DrivePriceNote
Sabrent Rocket Q4 2TB1302230
WD Blue SN5100 2TB120 SATA, 2x available, bare drive
Samsung PM883 3.84TB300
Samsung 9100 PRO 8TB850
Seagate Hytro 5550H 6.4TB800U.2, bare drive
Kingston Fury Renegade G5 2TB210
Lexar NQ780 4TB200
Solidigm D5-P5430 15.36TB1400U.2, bare drive
Crucial T710 2TB270
Inland TD510 2TB145includes active heatsink
PNY CS2150 2TB145
Lexar PLAY 2280 4TB220With heatsink
Crucial P310 2TB1302230
Crucial P310 1TB502280
 
