FS: SSDs, 1TB through 15.36TB

Folks who know me know the drill; I've got a bunch of SSDs to sell.
All prices are shipped in the USA. Most (all?) drives have less than 5 complete drive writes worth of data written to them.
|Drive
|Price
|Note
|Sabrent Rocket Q4 2TB
|130
|2230
|WD Blue SN5100 2TB
|120
|SATA, 2x available, bare drive
|Samsung PM883 3.84TB
|300
|Samsung 9100 PRO 8TB
|850
|Seagate Hytro 5550H 6.4TB
|800
|U.2, bare drive
|Kingston Fury Renegade G5 2TB
|210
|Lexar NQ780 4TB
|200
|Solidigm D5-P5430 15.36TB
|1400
|U.2, bare drive
|Crucial T710 2TB
|270
|Inland TD510 2TB
|145
|includes active heatsink
|PNY CS2150 2TB
|145
|Lexar PLAY 2280 4TB
|220
|With heatsink
|Crucial P310 2TB
|130
|2230
|Crucial P310 1TB
|50
|2280