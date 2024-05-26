FS: Spring cleaning. PC parts and more

B

brainfried

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
685
All prices include US shipping

AMD Reference RX 6700XT - $230
AMD R9 7900X - $275
Asus B650E-F - $155
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 2x16gb CL36 -$70

Google Pixel Buds Pro Charcoal - NIB - $120
Sony Inzone Buds - NIB - $175
Audeze Mobius Surround Headphones - $210
Includes official carrying case and official upgraded pads
Headband is flaking/peeling. It's a common issue.
Provide your own USB-C cable
Koss Porta Pro Limited Edition w/carrying case - $35

Steam Deck Dock with original power adapter - $65
Google TV 4K - $30
Xbox One Controller White(no BT) X938142-001 - $17

Asus Tinkerboard(original version) - $20


More items will be added in the future...

Payment accepted via Google Pay and Paypal F&F


Heatware(106-0-0)
 
Last edited:
Do you have a part number or picture for that xbox controller?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top