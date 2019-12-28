FS: Spinny Drives, SSDs, PC Combos, Monitors, Misc parts.

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by SunnyD, Nov 28, 2019.

    SunnyD

    I downsized my home this year and ended up realizing that I needed to downsize my closets too. Plenty of stuff for sale.

    - First one that pays gets it, no dibs.
    - No trades please.
    - Please don't ask for partouts.
    - Shipped prices are for US only.
    - Heat under SunnyD.

    And on with the show!

    -------------------------------------------------------------------

    2x Seagate ST31000528AS 1TB 7200rpm SATA drives - $30 shipped for the pair
    Can't tell you how long these have been in my machine(s) over the years, but they're still solid drives.

    1x Samsung HD204UI 2TB 5400rpm SATA drive - $30 shipped
    Used as a storage drive over the past few years. Nothing wrong with it.

    1x Samsung 830 256GB SSD SATA drive - $30 shipped
    This was my primary boot drive before I upgraded.

    1x Samsung PM841 256GB SSD SATA drive - $30 shipped
    This drive bounced around between a couple test machines for a bit.

    1x 2TB WD MyBook Essentials USB3.0 External HDD - $50 shipped

    1x LGA1155 Combo - $200 shipped
    - Intel i7-3770k
    - Asus P8Z77-V LK Motherboard
    - 4x8GB GSkill Ares DDR3
    This was my daily driver for the last several years. Includes IO shield.

    1x Dell ST2210b 22" LCD Monitor - $60 shipped

    2x Dell S2340Lc 23" LCD IPS Monitors - $80 shipped each
    Pristine condition

    1x Cougar S850 850w Semi-Modular PSU /w extra cables - $70 shipped

    1x 4-bay 2.5" to 5.25" SATA docking bay - $15 shipped
    I *think* it's an older model Icy Dock, but it may be a StarTech. I can't remember and there's no decent labeling. Fans are a bit noisy but otherwise works fine.

    1x Intel Pro/1000 PT 2 port PCIe Ethernet Card - $15 shipped

    1x Complete LGA1156 system - $125 shipped
    - Intel i3-530 CPU
    - Biostar TH55B Motherboard
    - 2x4GB DDR3
    - 320GB WD Blue SATA Spinny
    - Rosewill 802.11n PCIe wifi card
    - DVD+/-RW drive
    - Moneual Moncaso Slimline case + PSU

    1x Blu R1 GSM Mobile Phone - $35 shipped
    This was my daughter's phone. Still in good shape. Definitely used, but has had a screen protector on it since day 1.

    1x Essential Phone PH-1 - $200 shipped
    Clean one owner phone, comes with a TPU case, original box and as many accessories as I can find.

    1x LGA1155 ITX Combo - $50 shipped
    - Intel i3-2100
    - Zotac H67-ITX Wifi
    - 2x4GB DDR3
    *** Important note: The ethernet port on the board is dead.
     
    SunnyD

    Turkey coma bump.
     
    kohan69

    How'd the ether net port die?
     
    SunnyD

    Had a nearby lightning strike a couple years back that took out some network hardware which this board was plugged into at the time as a server.
     
    SunnyD

    Ups.
     
    Gillbot

    Will you part out the trades with dibs and ship out of the US? Jk ttt
     
    waderunner

    pm
     
    SunnyD

    Only for you, big boy.

    PMs replied to.
     
    Gillbot

    :wideyed:
     
    SunnyD

    A "hey, I have 3 minutes to myself" bump. The other two will be otherwise occupied. :hungry:
     
    SunnyD

    Dumpster bait?
     
