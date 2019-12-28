FS: Spinny Drives, SSDs, PC Combos, Monitors, Misc parts.

I downsized my home this year and ended up realizing that I needed to downsize my closets too. Plenty of stuff for sale. - First one that pays gets it, no dibs. - No trades please. - Please don't ask for partouts. - Shipped prices are for US only. - Heat under SunnyD. And on with the show! ------------------------------------------------------------------- 2x Seagate ST31000528AS 1TB 7200rpm SATA drives - $30 shipped for the pair Can't tell you how long these have been in my machine(s) over the years, but they're still solid drives. 1x Samsung HD204UI 2TB 5400rpm SATA drive - $30 shipped Used as a storage drive over the past few years. Nothing wrong with it. 1x Samsung 830 256GB SSD SATA drive - $30 shipped This was my primary boot drive before I upgraded. 1x Samsung PM841 256GB SSD SATA drive - $30 shipped This drive bounced around between a couple test machines for a bit. 1x 2TB WD MyBook Essentials USB3.0 External HDD - $50 shipped 1x LGA1155 Combo - $200 shipped - Intel i7-3770k - Asus P8Z77-V LK Motherboard - 4x8GB GSkill Ares DDR3 This was my daily driver for the last several years. Includes IO shield. 1x Dell ST2210b 22" LCD Monitor - $60 shipped 2x Dell S2340Lc 23" LCD IPS Monitors - $80 shipped each Pristine condition 1x Cougar S850 850w Semi-Modular PSU /w extra cables - $70 shipped 1x 4-bay 2.5" to 5.25" SATA docking bay - $15 shipped I *think* it's an older model Icy Dock, but it may be a StarTech. I can't remember and there's no decent labeling. Fans are a bit noisy but otherwise works fine. 1x Intel Pro/1000 PT 2 port PCIe Ethernet Card - $15 shipped 1x Complete LGA1156 system - $125 shipped - Intel i3-530 CPU - Biostar TH55B Motherboard - 2x4GB DDR3 - 320GB WD Blue SATA Spinny - Rosewill 802.11n PCIe wifi card - DVD+/-RW drive - Moneual Moncaso Slimline case + PSU 1x Blu R1 GSM Mobile Phone - $35 shipped This was my daughter's phone. Still in good shape. Definitely used, but has had a screen protector on it since day 1. 1x Essential Phone PH-1 - $200 shipped Clean one owner phone, comes with a TPU case, original box and as many accessories as I can find. 1x LGA1155 ITX Combo - $50 shipped - Intel i3-2100 - Zotac H67-ITX Wifi - 2x4GB DDR3 *** Important note: The ethernet port on the board is dead.