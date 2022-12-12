FS: Special Playing Cards

FrEaKy
[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2003
- Messages
- 13,939
Kinda of an off thing to sell on a hardware forum, but why not right?
I have some Pixel v1 Playing Card set, brand new, never opened cards;
$200 shipped BRAND NEW condition
BitCoin premium playing cards Green Edition
Green edition, $60 shipped BRAND NEW
BitCoin premium playing cards Black Edition
$30 shipped BRAND NEW
Finally some Artisan playing cards, Black and White series
Both black and white decks, unopened, $25 shipped for the pair
Trades; Nintendo Switch Lite or Original
I have some Pixel v1 Playing Card set, brand new, never opened cards;
$200 shipped BRAND NEW condition
BitCoin premium playing cards Green Edition
Green edition, $60 shipped BRAND NEW
BitCoin premium playing cards Black Edition
$30 shipped BRAND NEW
Finally some Artisan playing cards, Black and White series
Both black and white decks, unopened, $25 shipped for the pair
Trades; Nintendo Switch Lite or Original