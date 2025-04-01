FS Sparkle Intel Arc B570, Amd Ryzen 5950x

1 week old Sparkle b570 in original box. Bought from Microcenter in Sharonville for 249. Ended up getting a deal on a 4070ti super locally. Asking 225 shipped
240mm gigabyte windforce cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $60 shipped
Amd Ryzen 5950x cpu…working pull, $225 shipped
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
