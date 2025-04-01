FS Sparkle Intel Arc B570, (3) 2tb Sabrent rocket nvm3

1. Sparkle b570 in original box. Bought from Microcenter in Sharonville for 249. Ended up getting a deal on a 4070ti super locally. These cards are underrated in my opinion. Excellent 1080p card. Asking 215 shipped
2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped
3. 2tb Sabrent Rocket nvme.. i have 3 available...both with 93% drive health remaining...$85 shipped each
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped
3. 2tb Sabrent Rocket nvme.. i have 3 available...both with 93% drive health remaining...$85 shipped each
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
Attachments
Last edited: