FS Sparkle Intel Arc B570, (3) 2tb Sabrent rocket nvm3

bufodr_T

1. Sparkle b570 in original box. Bought from Microcenter in Sharonville for 249. Ended up getting a deal on a 4070ti super locally. These cards are underrated in my opinion. Excellent 1080p card. Asking 215 shipped


2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped

3. 2tb Sabrent Rocket nvme.. i have 3 available...both with 93% drive health remaining...$85 shipped each


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
