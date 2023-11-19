FS: Sparkle Intel A380 GPU $90; eero Pro 6E Router / AP x3 = $100 each / $250 for all 3 shipped

sk3tch

Hi all -

(Scroll down for the Sparkle Intel A380)

I have 3x eero Pro 6E up for sale. All are retail units that have been in service since the eero Pro 6E launched. They're all on firmware v7.0.0-1134 and have been "officially" factory reset and removed from my account - so they're ready to go. Just download the eero app to get them setup - or add them to an existing network with ease. Each unit comes with the official USB-C power supply, as well. I will send the box if you buy the 3 unit bundle. PDF receipt available.

$100 shipped: 1x eero Pro 6E with power adapter
$250 shipped: 3x eero Pro 6E with power adapter and original box

Pet-free and smoke-free home. The units work flawless.

PayPal payment, UPS Ground shipping.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to.

Photos will be coming shortly after I post. You can choose which one you want!

Unit 1:
IMG_3918.pngIMG_3919.png
IMG_4075.jpegIMG_4076.jpeg

Unit 2:
IMG_3920.pngIMG_3921.png
IMG_4078.jpegIMG_4079.jpeg

Unit 3:
IMG_3922.pngIMG_3923.png
IMG_4080.jpegIMG_4081.jpeg


Box if you buy all 3 units:
IMG_4077.jpeg

Sparkle Intel A380 GPU

$90 Shipped via UPS Ground - purchased 08/27/23 - Micro Center receipt in box (PDF also available).

IMG_4097.jpegIMG_4098.jpegIMG_4099.jpegIMG_4100.jpegIMG_4101.jpegIMG_4102.jpeg
 
