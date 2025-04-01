FS Sparkle b570, MSRP 5070

1 week old Sparkle b570 in original box. Bought from Microcenter in Sharonville for 249. Asking 212 shipped
Also a week old Intel b580 le model..$old shipped
Going to keep whichever doesn’t sell between the intel cards
The 5070 goes back to Best Buy if no one wants it
Non scalper prices PNY RTx 5070
Unlike some members who price 3 year old 4090s for over 2 grand I am not a scalper.
Just pay what I paid and you cover shipping whether you send a label or I ship and you cover actual shipping costs
Receipt provided to verify no profit is being made.
$582.99 and you cover shipping.
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
