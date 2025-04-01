FS Sparkle b570, gigabyte b650 atx/7700x combo

1 week old Sparkle b570 in original box. Bought from Microcenter in Sharonville for 249. Asking 212 shipped
B650/7700x/32gb/1tb nvme combo with windows
Gigabyte b650 atx board with WiFi model UD ax
1tb Wd blue nvme
Ryzen 7700x
32gb team group ddr5
All 4 for $425 shipped
Non scalper prices PNY RTx 5070
Unlike some members who price 3 year old 4090s for over 2 grand I am not a scalper.
Just pay what I paid and you cover shipping whether you send a label or I ship and you cover actual shipping costs
Receipt provided to verify no profit is being made.
Returned to Best Buy.
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
B650/7700x/32gb/1tb nvme combo with windows
Gigabyte b650 atx board with WiFi model UD ax
1tb Wd blue nvme
Ryzen 7700x
32gb team group ddr5
All 4 for $425 shipped
Non scalper prices PNY RTx 5070
Unlike some members who price 3 year old 4090s for over 2 grand I am not a scalper.
Just pay what I paid and you cover shipping whether you send a label or I ship and you cover actual shipping costs
Receipt provided to verify no profit is being made.
Returned to Best Buy.
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
Attachments
-
IMG_6778.jpeg455.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6798.jpeg378 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6799.jpeg435.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6802.jpeg250.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6816.jpeg302.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6819.jpeg162 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6811.jpeg269.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6818.jpeg280.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6801.jpeg220.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: