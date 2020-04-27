FS: spare parts and 3ds game

G

Greeley

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2014
Messages
406
Devil Survivor Overclocked for $60

http://imgur.com/a/2Hq9qJp



leftovers from an asus itx. includes z370-i manual, asus stickers, cd, 2 sata cords, sealed Q CONNECTOR, 5 ties, sealed M.2 SCREW+SCREW HEX, 2 sealed 2242 Size M.2 SSD Module Mounting Kit, 1x sealed RGB Addressable LED Extension

http://imgur.com/R4FsTLr

asking $22 shipped



left over bitspower stuff (z acrylic cap and etc)

http://imgur.com/C6JnZqQ

asking $18 shipped
 
