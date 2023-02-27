Fs: Sony ZV-E10 camera, Thermalright CPU Cooler, and more

I get paid on Friday morning and will buy this. Can I get dibs till then? If not I understand. I use cashapp or venmo.



I am on linkedin as nicholas brennan and work in the tech sector here in MA state. You can check me out. I am 120% legit. I just sold a 3080 on here two weeks ago. I can give you my cell phone number which is my home number also if you'd like to voice chat.