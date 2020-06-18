FS: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones, Polk PSW10 10" Sub, More!

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones - Fantastic set of headphones; reviews speak for themselves. I got them for travel and they do have fantastic sound and noise cancelling, but HEY not doing too much traveling these days so I figured I'd pass them on to someone who can use them. Come with the audio cable, USB-C charging cable, hard shell case, and documentation in the original box. Asking $180 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Polk Audio PSW10 10" Subwoofer - Really fantastic 10" subwoofer that is simply too much for my office, lol. It's only 6 months old or so but I ended up getting a Dayton 8" that's more than enough so I'm passing this on to someone who needs it. Comes in the original box and packaging. PRICE DROP! Asking $70 shipped OBO.

WD Scorpio Blue OEM 500GB 2.5" HDD - Was a portable back up drive, almost no use, asking $20 shipped OBO.

Literally a grab bag of old storage stuff that needs to go. If you're buying anything else and interested just ask and I'll throw it in for free. Also if you only want a bunch of stuff from the pile we'll figure it out and I'll pack it up and send it.



SOLD Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Ear Buds - We have too many ear buds and these were sitting a desk so I want to pass them along to someone that can use them. Great sound, tons of features and connectivity, and overall an excellent product. Asking $50 shipped OBO.

SOLD Dell Inspiron One 2320 - 23" All-in-One system that's a great office/home PC. Specs: Intel Pentium G630 dual core CPU, 4GB DDR3, Intel HD graphics, upgraded it to a 240GB Inland SSD but also have the original Seagate 500GB 7200.12 drive which I can include if wanted, Hitachi 8x DVD+/-RW optical drive, WiFi. Comes with Windows 10 Home installed and ready for setup! Also comes with 180w power adapter and Logitech wireless keyboard (K270) and mouse (M185) with unifying receiver. I'll ship it in the original Dell box. Asking $100 shipped OBO.

SOLD Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500GB 3.5" HDD - Very light use, asking $15 shipped OBO.

SOLD Acronis True Image 2018 - 5 Computer license pack, none used and have no need for it, asking $15 shipped OBO.

SOLD Logitech Z623 Speakers - Great desktop setup that's unfortunately just taking up space in my closet. They work great but the speakers do have some minor scuffs/blemishes on some of the corners from regular use/moving on the desktop/etc. I think I have the original box for it somewhere but if I can't find it I'll package it up really well in a plain box. Comes with everything seen in the pic. Asking $60 shipped OBO.

SOLD Wacom Intuos 5 Large Multi-touch Drawing Tablet - PTH850 - Largest size Intuous 5 which is practically brand new. I did some hobbyist drawing and design years ago and then it went unused. It's got a large surface area for the pen (12.8"x8" per documentation) and supports gestures, multi-touch, etc. It has a surface protector already installed on it. I can't find the original USB cable but it's just a mini-B so I included a brand new USB A-to-mini-B 10' cable in the package. It also has wireless capabilities if you purchase the wireless dongle and battery pack from Wacom. Comes with everything seen in the pics, including the tablet, pen, full set of nibs and stand, USB cable, software, and documentation all packaged up in the original box. Asking $100 shipped OBO.

SOLD Behringer U-Phoria UMC404HD USB Audio Interface - Really highly rated/reviewed four channel audio interface I bought for some projects that never panned out. Literally new-in-box (see pics). Asking $60 shipped OBO.

SOLD PS4 - Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus; Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition; Dark Souls 3; The Evil Within 2 - 2 for $10! OBO.

SOLD Samsung Spinpoint HD204UI 2TB 3.5" HDDs x2 - Used in RAID 1 as my back-up drives, never a had an issue with them and they run very cool. PRICE DROP! Asking $30 each or $50 for both shipped OBO.

SOLD Phanteks 140 mm Case Fans - Pulled from my Phanteks Enthoo Pro M, asking $20 for both shipped OBO.

SOLD Dell 3007WFP-HC 30" Monitor - Debated throwing this up here but maybe an [H]'er can use it. I'd only recommend buying it if you have access to free shipping or a corporate account or something otherwise it's probably not worth it (most estimates put shipping within the continental U.S. at $70-120). It's in good shape for an 11 year old monitor (see pics), and I had a lot of great years gaming on it. Being the HC variant, the colors are great although I'd recommend using a colorimeter to calibrate it since there's no OSD. On the upside this keeps the input lag low. The buttons are a bit finicky but still work. It comes with the DVI-D DL, power, and USB hub cables in the original box with all the original styrofoam + a ton of extra packing. Asking $50 + shipping OBO.

SOLD Intel i5-2500K "Sandy Bridge" CPU - Had an awesome run with this CPU, over 7 years, half at 5.0GHz under water and half at 4.5GHz under air; never a hiccup, just solid. Comes with the original package including the original (never used) cooler. PRICE DROP! Asking $40 shipped OBO.

Hey all,Doing the annual clean out and would like to pass this stuff on to a good home! I'm pretty flexible and happy to negotiate on prices/shipping options/etc. just drop me a PM or post here and we'll sort it out, thanks! The more you buy the cheaper it gets as I will pass on shipping savings to you!That's it for now! The more you buy the better a deal I can make you; if you think you have a fair offer/grouping, shoot me a PM.I generally work through PayPal but can also accept postal money orders and cashier/bank checks. Under no circumstance can I accept a personal check or cash. If you have any questions, requests for more pictures, or anything else, do not hesitate to post here or contact me by PM and I'll try to help in any way I can. Thanks for looking!Cheers,Mr. K6Previously