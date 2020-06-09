FS: Sony VPL VW295ES 4k Projector w/ Brand New Lamp

Curious what you switched to. Got a Dell Ultra Short Throw and it's great, just wish it had more tweaking available.
 
I switched to an Optoma HZ39HDR, only 1080p but 120hz, so better for FPS. The Sony blows it out of the water for movies though.
 
Bump, projector now comes with a brand new lamp with 0 hours, I only installed to test and make sure the lamp worked:

