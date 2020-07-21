FS: Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900 CRT Monitor

androsforever
This legendary CRT Monitor needs no introduction on this forum.
It's in perfect working order with great colors, brightness, contrast and that sought-after perfect motion resolution.
Here is a video I just made to show the Monitor in perfect working condition:
As reviewed by DigitalFoundry it is amazing with modern gaming at high resolutions/refresh rate:
I live in Italy and I'm not planning to ship due it's weight and size, unless you can arrange for it to be picked up and packed properly with insurance.
I also included some pictures showing some scratches and bumps around the case, mostly accumulated while moving the Monitor from one home to another.
Asking $2100
The monitor is sold AS IS, no returns, and I am willing to do any Skype/Discord/Whatsapp call with you before purchase to do any tests you require.
Thanks for your attention,
Andros
