FS: Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900 CRT Monitor

This legendary CRT Monitor needs no introduction on this forum.It's in perfect working order with great colors, brightness, contrast and that sought-after perfect motion resolution.Here is a video I just made to show the Monitor in perfect working condition:As reviewed by DigitalFoundry it is amazing with modern gaming at high resolutions/refresh rate:I live in Italy and I'm not planning to ship due it's weight and size, unless you can arrange for it to be picked up and packed properly with insurance.I also included some pictures showing some scratches and bumps around the case, mostly accumulated while moving the Monitor from one home to another.Asking $2100The monitor is sold AS IS, no returns, and I am willing to do any Skype/Discord/Whatsapp call with you before purchase to do any tests you require.Thanks for your attention,Andros