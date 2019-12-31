FS: Sony PS4 Pro , NVLink bridges, Switch Pro Controller, audio stuff, 4k TVs, and more

linuxdude9
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2004
- Messages
- 619
Creative X-Fi Titanium SB0880 PCI-E 7.1 sound card
$25 shipped
Nvidia 4 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
$30 shipped
Nvidia 3 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
$30 shipped
Samsung KU6300 43" 4k HDMI 2.0 TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging.
$95 local-pick only in DFW.
AKG K7XX Headphones with original packaging
$120 shipped
Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks 480hz mod)
$30 Local pick-up in DFW only.
15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
$20 shipped
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with original packaging.
$65 shipped
Sony PS4 Pro with controller, cables, and upgraded 1TB 7200RPM hard drive.
$300 shipped -- PENDING on Ars.
I accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. PM me if interested.
https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to
$25 shipped
Nvidia 4 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
$30 shipped
Nvidia 3 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
$30 shipped
Samsung KU6300 43" 4k HDMI 2.0 TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging.
$95 local-pick only in DFW.
AKG K7XX Headphones with original packaging
$120 shipped
Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks 480hz mod)
$30 Local pick-up in DFW only.
15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
$20 shipped
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with original packaging.
$65 shipped
Sony PS4 Pro with controller, cables, and upgraded 1TB 7200RPM hard drive.
$300 shipped -- PENDING on Ars.
I accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. PM me if interested.
https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to
Last edited: