FS: Sony 20mm f1.8 G and sigma 85mm f1.4 DG DN Art lenses

Both lenses are in excellent condition, and about 4 months old. Hoods, cases, and boxes are included with both lenses. Price includes shipping w/ Insurance. Payment is via Paypal. Shipping from 53154, Oak Creek, WI.
I have some heat under bryank930, more ebay feedback under bryank9302. I also run an Etsy shop with over 2500 sales since 2017. I'll PM you the name if you need more feedback.

Sony 20mm f1.8 G - $600
434033584_1011517027061289_6095072990695663506_n.jpg433988910_785082983672863_3746072003143850871_n.jpg


Sigma 85mm f1.4 DG DN Art - $800
433958437_974376644038987_7266151426929759527_n.jpg433995386_753231643234089_1733770753269159832_n.jpg
 
Free bump because I miss Water Street Brewery and Meyers so close by!
 
