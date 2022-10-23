FS: Sonic Superstars Switch game, Steam Games, SNES Multicart, Fujitsu Q704 Tablet PC

Make offers on everything, the worst I can say is no.

Sonic Superstars, Nintendo Switch - Brand new:

IMG_6643.jpg


Sonic Superstars Switch - $25 shipped, PP F&F


Retrotech Super Nintendo "900 in 1" Cart with 4GB Micro-SD card and software.
This red cart will allow you to play most SNES games, except for games that require a special chip. This includes, SuperFX chips, audio chips, etc. Games not compatible include, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2 Yoshi's Island, Pilotwings. If the cartridge has the two extra connectors on the left and right sides, chances are it won't run that ROM. See the below link to Wikipedia that lists SNES games that have special chips:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Super_NES_enhancement_chips

IMG_6588.jpg


IMG_6589.jpg


IMG_6590.jpg


Retrotech Red SNES "900-in-1" cart - $40 shipped.


Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:

High on Life - $20
Marvels Midnight Suns with Dr Strange DLC - $15
Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $15
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $15
The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $10
Two Point Campus - $15




POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.

IMG_6094.jpg


IMG_6095.jpg


POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.

Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf

IMG_5629.jpg


IMG_5630.jpg


IMG_5631.jpg


IMG_5632.jpg


IMG_5633.jpg


IMG_5627.jpg


IMG_5628.jpg


Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped


H E A T W A R E
 
Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
