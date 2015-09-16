FS: Some laptops and Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen3 i7-12700T, Nvidia 730 Videos cards

Vanilla Heat

Vanilla Heat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
1,252
Back again took a bit of tech break!

Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!

2FA Enabled User

(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

video-professor.jpg


"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."

Heatware

Vanilla_Heat - User Summary - EXTREME Overclocking Folding @ Home Stats

PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!

Shipped from 28904

Also all items from smoke free house !! Please note I stopped offering free shipping on most things because well shipping is pricey and I always do my best to package
well and ship quickly.

Laptops & Desktops

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen3 i7-12700T 4.70GHz 32GB 512GB WIN10PRO
Purchased for an office refresh project , was not spec'd for the station it was put at (3d modeling) was not consulted on the purchased of course! Has about about 3 months of use on it.
  • 1x Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Tiny Form Factor Micro PC
  • 1x Intel® Core™ i7-12700T Processor (25M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)
  • 2x 16GB DDR4 Memory (Total 32GB)
  • 3x Display Ports
  • 1x HDMI Ports
  • 1x 512GB Solid State Drive
  • 1x Lenovo 135W Power Adapter & Power cord
700 Shipped OBO (It's listed on ebay since it may not be a very popular item around here)

s-l1600 (3).jpg
s-l1600 (2).jpg
s-l1600.png

3x MSI Gaming N730K-4GD3/OCV1 4GB DDR3 64-Bit Dual-Link DVI-D/HDMI NVIDIA GT-730
Pulled for upgrades great little cards for day to day stuff. 38.00 Shipped each OBO
s-l1600 (4).jpg




MSI (MS-1759) GE70 2PE "Gaming" laptop I7 4700HQ , 16GB DDR3 , GTX 860M 2GB, 500GB Samsung SSD *New* 17.3"
I only put the gaming in quotes as its an older unit but has never seen much use. Just did a fresh Windows 10 install unit test out good. 200+ Shipping
*pics to come*

IMG_0713.jpg
IMG_0714.jpg
IMG_0715.jpg
IMG_0716.jpg




SSDS / HD

Video Cards





Full Desktops


Memory (more to come)


Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.



All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!



Power Supplies
 

Attachments

  • CrystalDiskInfo_S3YGNX0M233613P.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_S3YGNX0M233613P.png
    55.4 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_S3YGNX0M351578E.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_S3YGNX0M351578E.png
    55.4 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20230104080855.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20230104080855.png
    55.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0173.jpg
    IMG_0173.jpg
    104.3 KB · Views: 0
  • s-l1600 (15).jpg
    s-l1600 (15).jpg
    63 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0182.jpg
    IMG_0182.jpg
    77.7 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20230125075832.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20230125075832.png
    54.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0243.jpg
    IMG_0243.jpg
    126.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0245.jpg
    IMG_0245.jpg
    106.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0248.jpg
    IMG_0248.jpg
    190.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0249.jpg
    IMG_0249.jpg
    221.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0250.jpg
    IMG_0250.jpg
    392 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20230208090402.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20230208090402.png
    55.5 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20230208090908.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20230208090908.png
    53.4 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20230208111735.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20230208111735.png
    53.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0282.jpg
    IMG_0282.jpg
    243 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0283.jpg
    IMG_0283.jpg
    231 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0283.jpg
    IMG_0283.jpg
    238.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0315.jpg
    IMG_0315.jpg
    221.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0316.jpg
    IMG_0316.jpg
    149.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0317.jpg
    IMG_0317.jpg
    121.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0318.jpg
    IMG_0318.jpg
    94.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0317.jpg
    IMG_0317.jpg
    121.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0321.jpg
    IMG_0321.jpg
    80.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0351.jpg
    IMG_0351.jpg
    177.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0425.jpg
    IMG_0425.jpg
    113.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0418.jpg
    IMG_0418.jpg
    314.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0445.jpeg
    IMG_0445.jpeg
    430.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0446.jpeg
    IMG_0446.jpeg
    514 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0447.jpg
    IMG_0447.jpg
    16.2 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0452.jpg
    IMG_0452.jpg
    181 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0056.jpg
    IMG_0056.jpg
    179 KB · Views: 1
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20230424103822.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20230424103822.png
    59.6 KB · Views: 0
  • kingston480.png
    kingston480.png
    59.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0691 (1)-PhotoRoom.png
    IMG_0691 (1)-PhotoRoom.png
    1.3 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0689.jpg
    IMG_0689.jpg
    104.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0694.jpg
    IMG_0694.jpg
    86.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0693.jpg
    IMG_0693.jpg
    63 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0687.jpg
    IMG_0687.jpg
    163.2 KB · Views: 0
  • s-l1600 (1).jpg
    s-l1600 (1).jpg
    156.8 KB · Views: 0
  • s-l1600.jpg
    s-l1600.jpg
    113.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0699.jpg
    IMG_0699.jpg
    88.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0702.jpg
    IMG_0702.jpg
    168.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0698.jpg
    IMG_0698.jpg
    304.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0711.jpg
    IMG_0711.jpg
    79.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0712.jpg
    IMG_0712.jpg
    141.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0721.jpg
    IMG_0721.jpg
    243.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0687.jpg
    IMG_0687.jpg
    163.2 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0692.jpg
    IMG_0692.jpg
    54.7 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
Is there any chance that I could trade my i7-2600 plus something for that i7-3770? Probably wishful thinking but man is that a sweet CPU.

Bump for you
 
Bump building a new gpu folding rig so need to sell some stuffs, will have more listed this afternoon.
 
Interested in the model #of the msi 970 board I am thinking a combo deal with the the 6300,msi board and the 560. Let me know,trying to put together a low budget gaming pc. The one I have now is a 775 socket lol
Not working real well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top