EVGA RTX 2070 Super Ultra XC OC Graphics card $430 shipped - purchased from Best buy - 2 weeks old. Have receipt for warranty. It is dust free. Went on a buying spree and bought too many GPUs. I could use the extra money. Has the original box like it was new, beast of a GPU and runs cool and quiet!







R9 fury Nitro OC+ repasted and new pads, works flawless and stress tested, dust free $80 shipped - card only





Heatware under SLK



Thanks!