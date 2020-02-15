FS: SOLD

Status
Not open for further replies.
R

Rvenger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
1,950
EVGA RTX 2070 Super Ultra XC OC Graphics card $430 shipped - purchased from Best buy - 2 weeks old. Have receipt for warranty. It is dust free. Went on a buying spree and bought too many GPUs. I could use the extra money. Has the original box like it was new, beast of a GPU and runs cool and quiet!



R9 fury Nitro OC+ repasted and new pads, works flawless and stress tested, dust free $80 shipped - card only


Heatware under SLK

Thanks!
 
Last edited:
R

Ready4Dis

Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
730
Man, seems some interest I that fury, glad I have a fury x and fury nano already, lol. Free bump, was just looking.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top