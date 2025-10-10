  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: $sold ARC Raiders Deluxe Edition (Requires NVIDIA 50 Series)

S

sk3tch

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
4,272
Hello!

I have 2 of these codes from laptop purchases - I have no clue what this game is and I already have Fortnite and BF6 dominating my time. From the looks of it - releases on Oct 30 and on Steam it is $40. So for $20 each you can have it!

EDIT: ONE LEFT! I can no longer help people redeem because I used my account to redeem one for someone. So if you buy my last one you will need to have a 50 series card and it seems they are not allowing people that have redeemed the last promo (Borderlands 4?) because I wasn't able to use that card even though my account had never redeemed this ARC thing. Very strange. Bottom line - have a 50 series card that did not redeem Borderlands 4 and you're golden. Simple right? lol

EDIT2: all spoken for!

EDIT3: got one more! I can no longer help redeem, unfortunately - so you will need a GeForce 50 series card (desktop/laptop) and not have redeemed the Borderlands offer.

EDIT4: SOLD OUT

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/arc-raiders-bundle/

You will need a 50 series card (desktop/laptop) to redeem - see more details above.

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338

Thanks for looking!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top