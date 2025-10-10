FS: $sold ARC Raiders Deluxe Edition (Requires NVIDIA 50 Series)

Hello!
I have 2 of these codes from laptop purchases - I have no clue what this game is and I already have Fortnite and BF6 dominating my time. From the looks of it - releases on Oct 30 and on Steam it is $40. So for $20 each you can have it!
EDIT: ONE LEFT! I can no longer help people redeem because I used my account to redeem one for someone. So if you buy my last one you will need to have a 50 series card and it seems they are not allowing people that have redeemed the last promo (Borderlands 4?) because I wasn't able to use that card even though my account had never redeemed this ARC thing. Very strange. Bottom line - have a 50 series card that did not redeem Borderlands 4 and you're golden. Simple right? lol
EDIT2: all spoken for!
EDIT3: got one more! I can no longer help redeem, unfortunately - so you will need a GeForce 50 series card (desktop/laptop) and not have redeemed the Borderlands offer.
EDIT4: SOLD OUT
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/arc-raiders-bundle/
You will need a 50 series card (desktop/laptop) to redeem - see more details above.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Thanks for looking!
I have 2 of these codes from laptop purchases - I have no clue what this game is and I already have Fortnite and BF6 dominating my time. From the looks of it - releases on Oct 30 and on Steam it is $40. So for $20 each you can have it!
EDIT: ONE LEFT! I can no longer help people redeem because I used my account to redeem one for someone. So if you buy my last one you will need to have a 50 series card and it seems they are not allowing people that have redeemed the last promo (Borderlands 4?) because I wasn't able to use that card even though my account had never redeemed this ARC thing. Very strange. Bottom line - have a 50 series card that did not redeem Borderlands 4 and you're golden. Simple right? lol
EDIT2: all spoken for!
EDIT3: got one more! I can no longer help redeem, unfortunately - so you will need a GeForce 50 series card (desktop/laptop) and not have redeemed the Borderlands offer.
EDIT4: SOLD OUT
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/arc-raiders-bundle/
You will need a 50 series card (desktop/laptop) to redeem - see more details above.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Thanks for looking!
Last edited: