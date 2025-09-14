FS: Sodimm - Timetec 64GB KIT(2x32GB) DDR4 2666MHz

Pulled working from a laptop. This set: https://timetecinc.com/products/timetec-premium-ddr4-sodimm-laptop-memory?variant=44776567177382 with reviews at https://www.newegg.com/timetec-64gb-ddr4-2666-cas-latency-cl19-memory/p/0RM-006H-000D6 they can run at 2133 MHz - CL15 / 2400 MHz - CL17 / 2666 MHz - CL19 / 3200 MHz - CL22 but I only had it at 2666 CL19 as the Lenovo laptop they are coming from didn't give any memory tweaking options and that is the default speed on AMD chips as these apparently only have XMP profiles. Ran fine on the Ryzen 5650U.
Looking for $110 shipped.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/47355
Also on the same nick at eBay.
Looking for $110 shipped.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/47355
Also on the same nick at eBay.