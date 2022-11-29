FS [SoCal]: Nvidia 3080 Ti Founders Edition | Google Pixel 7 128GB Obsidian unlocked BNIB

m3ta1head
Hey guys, for sale is a gently used 3080 Ti Founders Edition - purchased new at Best Buy in February of this year for $1199+tax (I am the original owner). This card was gently used in my workstation for some light gaming, CAD, and modelling. I managed to purchase a 4090, so passing this card on to a good home. The card is in pristine condition, with original box and all accessories intact and included. Also for sale is another BNIB Pixel 7 128GB in Obsidian (black), purchased at Best Buy. This phone is fully unlocked and sealed in box.
Asking $700 shipped or $650 local for the 3080 Ti, and $400 shipped or $390 local for Pixel 7 via Paypal F&F, Venmo, Zelle or cash. Shipping to CONUS only, local pickup is SoCal (91765). I greatly prefer local trades. Trader feedback is available here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to
Cheers and thanks for looking!
