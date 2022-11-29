FS [SoCal]: Google Pixel 7 128GB Obsidian unlocked BNIB

m3ta1head
777
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2006
- Messages
- 6,355
Hey guys, for sale is a BNIB Pixel 7 128GB in Obsidian (black), purchased at Best Buy. This phone is fully unlocked and sealed in box - get it here at a great price!
Asking $400 shipped CONUS or $385 local (91765) via Paypal F&F, Venmo, Zelle or cash. I greatly prefer local trades. Trader feedback is available here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to
Cheers and thanks for looking!
