FS [SoCal]: Google Pixel 7 128GB Obsidian | Google Pixel 6a 128GB Sage | unlocked BNIB

Hey guys, for sale is a BNIB Pixel 7 128GB in Obsidian (black), purchased at Best Buy. This phone is fully unlocked and sealed in box. Also have a BNIB Pixel 6a 128GB in Sage (green), purchased from the Google Store. Also fully unlocked and sealed in box - get them here at a great price!Askingorlocal for Pixel 7,orlocal for Pixel 6a via Paypal F&F, Venmo, Zelle or cash. Shipping to CONUS only, local pickup is SoCal (91765). I greatly prefer local trades. Trader feedback is available here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to Cheers and thanks for looking!