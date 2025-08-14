  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: SMSL D400 Pro dac

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
8,160
I'm the original owner of the excellent SMSL D400 Pro dac that's in mint condition and needs a loving home. Only reason I'm selling is because I got a different dac with streaming features. I have all original accessories, documents, boxes.

$350 shipped USPS/FedEx

100% Positive Feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77

PM for my PayPal or any questions

PXL_20250804_033257782~2.jpgPXL_20250807_015231691.jpgPXL_20250807_015302645.jpgPXL_20250807_015405033.jpgPXL_20250807_015532712.jpgPXL_20250814_030321894.jpgPXL_20250814_031432348.jpg{BAD1A17E-0A65-46AF-9233-F1EC3BA445E4}.png
 
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top