FS: SMSL D400 Pro dac

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 8,160
I'm the original owner of the excellent SMSL D400 Pro dac that's in mint condition and needs a loving home. Only reason I'm selling is because I got a different dac with streaming features. I have all original accessories, documents, boxes.
$350 shipped USPS/FedEx
100% Positive Feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77
PM for my PayPal or any questions
$350 shipped USPS/FedEx
100% Positive Feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77
PM for my PayPal or any questions
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.