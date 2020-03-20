FS: Smash Ultimate & Wii-U GCN Controller Adapter

D

discobiscuits

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2007
Messages
362
Have a barely used copy of Smash Ultimate, selling for $45 shipped CONUS. Come with game cartridge and box (mint condition.)

Also have a used Wii-U GCN Controller Adapter (rare; compatible with Switch), Model WUP-028. Will sell for $35 shipped CONUS.

$75 shipped CONUS for both items.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top