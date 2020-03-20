FS: Smash Ultimate & Wii-U GCN Controller Adapter

discobiscuits
Have a barely used copy of Smash Ultimate, selling for $45 shipped CONUS. Come with game cartridge and box (mint condition.)
Also have a used Wii-U GCN Controller Adapter (rare; compatible with Switch), Model WUP-028. Will sell for $35 shipped CONUS.
$75 shipped CONUS for both items.
