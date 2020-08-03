FS : Smart devices (AMZ Echo Auto, AMZ Echo Input, Google Home Mini)

For sale : Smartypants devices (AMZ Echo Auto, AMZ Echo Input, Google Home Mini)Hey everyone,Cleaning out my tech hoarder closet to make room for new stuff.What I got:Amazon Echo Input (black) *NEW in box : $35Turn your dumb stereo/amp/powered speakers into an Amazon echo smart device.Amazon Echo Auto (black) *open box, excellent + air vent mount (new) : $35Turn your dumb car stereo into an Amazon echo smart stereo. I opened the box (but not the vent mount) and looked at it, but I've never used it. Everything included like new (cigarette dual port charger, device, sticky pad (new) cables etc etc. From what I've read this can also double as a bluetooth speakerphone/input if you car stereo doesn't have one.Google home mini (black) *NEW in box : $25Google AI based smallish smart speaker+$5 shipping (each) should cover it for USA... except maybe not the Google home mini, it's in a square box that isn't very padded envelope friendly. Shoot me your zipcode to confirm shipping cost.Let me know if you want more than one thing and I can work up combo shipping discount.I have really got to get my impulse buys under control, LOL!!!Let me know if any questions, thanks.Heatware is "Burticus"