FS: Sliger Cerberus + extra top panel

Selling a 2 month old Gunmetal Sliger Cerberus MATX case. Comes with an extra black vented top panel with USB ports removed (will include the original vented top as well). Panel options Both Panel are vented Power Supply Option SFX/SFX-L internal mount ** Please note - I drilled 3 holes in the internal case to mount a reservoir and pump. With the Panel and PSU mounted you would not be able to see it. Other than that, the case is in perfect shape and come in the original box. Only selling cause I can't cool 2080tis effectively in this case and need to move to something larger. ** 200 +sh. I'll get some pics tonight when I get home.