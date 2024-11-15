FS: Sliger Cerberus case?

Hi all, some more house cleaning ahead of the holidays so up for grabs (ha!) is another grab bag, listed below. Pictures available upon request. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer F&F paypal or zelle, happy to meet locally around the SF bay area, and thanks for looking!

Lastly for those in the Bay Area, I have a Sliger Cerberus case. This was purchased locally a couple of years back to build a small mATX build that never materialized. It's red (no longer offered?), and comes with an extra black top panel. I don't have a great way to ship this, so local for now. How about $60? Looking at you SamirD :D
https://www.sliger.com/products/cases/cerberus/

grab bag on hold for now!
 
Last edited:
:D I'm looking at it. :D I love big cases so this guy's a little bit at the end of the spectrum for me. But I also do love some great quality made in usa stuff so someone please grab it from einz before I figure out a use-case for it. :D
 
