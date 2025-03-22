FS: Sliger 520 Conswole Case Black SFF / 5800x3d or 5900x

1. Sliger 520 Conswole Case Black SFF

These were discontinued by Sliger few years ago. This one is the slimmer version of the case. Basically mint condition.

https://www.sliger.com/products/cases/cl520/

It should have all of its ancillaries intact, it has the original pcie3 riser, carry handle and vertical stand. Comes with a pair of arctic slim pwm fans.

Asking $125 shipped.

2. AM4 CPU -- 5800x3d (or 5900x)

For the 5800x3d - Comes w/ retail box - got this in a local package deal and happy with my 5700x3d. I did test it for a day or so and it worked great.
Alternatively - I could keep the 580x3d and sell my 5900x out of my spare rig (currently installed). It has the box and clamshell but missing the cardboard insert.

Asking $300 shipped for 5800x3d or $200 shipped for 5900x.
 

