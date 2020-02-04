FS: Skull Canyon NUC, NUC, Kaby Lake G3930, 32G SO-DIMMs, i3-8100

prices are shipped. discounts for local pickup in socal. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers



Intel NUC6CAYH apollo lake w/ram and ssd - makes a great minidesktop or htpc, plays 4k HEVC - 80$ shipped



Skull Canyon NUC - Quad-core Skylake i7-6700HQ with Thunderbolt 3 - $275 shipped, +60$ if combo'd with the 2x16G 32G of RAM listed below (Crucial DDR4 2133)

good condition. some minor cosmetic issues:

- don't have the alternate top.

- one of the plastic wells holding the metal threaded insert for the corner screws is repaired with glue (they are really easy to crack if you think all the captive screws are undone and you try to open the bottom panel, the screw hangs on by a single thread and cracks the plastic holding the threaded insert). bottom panel opens and closes fine, just a heads up.



i3-8100 - 90$



- OSMI itx case - SOLD



Intel Celeron G3930 Kaby Lake - bought this just to test if my other kabylake CPU was causing BSODs - barely used. 40$ - box and cooler included if you want it.



32G (16G x 2) Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM set - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$



32G (16G x 2) Crucial 2133 DDR4 SO-DIMM set- 90$



willing to trade for 16G (8Gx2) SO-DIMM too if you want to upgrade



edit: removed sold items, added new items, added pics