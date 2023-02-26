FS: Silverstone SST-FT01 "Fortress", HP RTX 2080 Ti, Corsair SF750, Silverstone NJ700, platinum-cured silicone tubing, Streacom DA2 case

Intel 12700K CPU - $135

> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging



MSI MEG Z690I Unify ITX motherboard + Crucial 2x32GiB DDR5-4800 + Thermalright LGA1700 contact frame - $175

> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging

> rear IO-panel is painted matte black with a satin sealed finish

> the DDR5 RAM is a 2x32GiB set for 64GiB total, the top edges of the PCBs are painted black with a PCB-marker. I am including the RAM for free since the PCBs are painted - the RAM passed ~3 passes of memtest86+ with 2 errors during pass#2, this did not reproduce when I ran memtest86+ again though.

> the TR contact frame was installed on another motherboard - I don't need it any more so just throwing it in here



ASUS AP201 M-ATX Case, Black - $55

> completely unused in original packaging



Thermalright Silver Soul 135MM Heatsink+Fan, Black - $25

> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging + LGA1700 mounting kit



Jonsbo UMX3 M-ATX Case, Brushed Silver - $135

> completely unused in original packaging

> rare model with the solid sidepanels (not TG) in silver brushed-aluminum

Samsung 970 PRO 512GiB M2 NVME

> SN: S463NF0K508132V

> (SMART): power-on-hours: 2224

> (SMART): read-bytes: 444.32GB

> (SMART): write-bytes: 2.06TB

> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test

> sticker removed from SSD but included

> used as a bootdrive on a Linux machine



Samsung 970 PRO 1TiB M2 NVME

> SN: S462NF0M600234A

> (SMART) power-on-hours: 23

> (SMART) read-bytes: 43.19GB

> (SMART) write-bytes: 64.18GB

> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test

> sticker removed from SSD but included

> used as media storage on a Linux machine



Samsung 970 PRO 1TiB M2 NVME

> SN: S5JXNS0R602273A

> (SMART) power-on-hours: 3

> (SMART) read-bytes: 5.63MB

> (SMART) write-bytes: 512.00KB

> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test

> sticker removed from SSD but included

> never installed in a system (except to secure-wipe and run the enhanced-device-self-test)



>>> All 3x Samsung 970 PRO M2 NVME drives - $175



ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI motherboard + 128GiB Corsair DDR4 RAM - $475

> purchased upon release, used for about 3 months as a kernel compile workstation

> I powered it up last week, updated BIOS and BMC FW to latest versions, and verified I could install and boot Linux - also tested that both the web-based iKVM BMC VGA-passthru and using a dedicated GPU work as expected

> includes all accessories (most in original packaging) including the ASUS M2 PCIe adapter card

> 128GiB (8x16GiB) DDR4-3200 - 4x Corsair CMK32GX4M2E3200C16, I ran two full passes of memtest86+ without errors



Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1500W powersupply - $185

> used to power the ASUS WRX80 motherboard for ~3 months

> I tested the rails with a multimeter and didn't notice any oddities

> includes all original accessories, cables, etc.



RockitCool 12/13th-Gen Delid Kit + Copper IHS replacement +Thermal Grizzly Contact Frame - $35

> both are completely new and unused

> original packaging + all accessories



PS5 (disc version) + extra controller + Samsung 980 PRO 2TiB + PS4/5 games - $475 ($400 local)

> Purchased new during the height of scalper-bullshit

> Light gaming for maybe ~6 months or so - hasn't been used for the past year (I did power it up today and played 30 minutes of Demon's Souls to verify everything works and to reformat and reset the console)

> Includes an installed and formatted Samsung 980 PRO 2TiB NVMe drive (note: running whatever the stock firmware is - may need that recent update)

> Includes the stock white controller and an extra, NIB completely unused midnight black controller

> Various PS5 and PS4 games (basically all of my remaining games) - see the picture at the bottom of the post

> Includes installed Dbrand matte black panels and the stock Sony white panels