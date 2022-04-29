FS: Silverstone SFX-L Fanless PSU, Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Cooler, Noctua LH-L9i Cooler

yoyo0221
Gawd
PSU
$125 Shipped - Silverstone NJ450-SXL Fanless Platinum SFX-L Form Factor. Original Box and all cables are included. Switched over to a smaller case with a Flex-PSU.
Coolers
Coolers
- $20 Shipped - Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Low Profile Cooler with Noctua NF-A12X15 Fan. Recently pulled from and ITX case and replaced with a larger cooler on an open test bench. I do not have the AMD bracket. The current Intel bracket fits LGA 775/1150/1151/1155/1156/1366.
- $20 Shipped - Noctua NH-L9i Low profile cooler. No additional accessories, just the Intel Mount that is currently on it.
