FS: Silverstone SFX-L Fanless PSU, Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Cooler, Noctua LH-L9i Cooler

PSU

$125 Shipped - Silverstone NJ450-SXL Fanless Platinum SFX-L Form Factor. Original Box and all cables are included. Switched over to a smaller case with a Flex-PSU.

20221015_214020.jpg
20221015_214049.jpg



Coolers
  1. $20 Shipped - Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Low Profile Cooler with Noctua NF-A12X15 Fan. Recently pulled from and ITX case and replaced with a larger cooler on an open test bench. I do not have the AMD bracket. The current Intel bracket fits LGA 775/1150/1151/1155/1156/1366.
  2. $20 Shipped - Noctua NH-L9i Low profile cooler. No additional accessories, just the Intel Mount that is currently on it.
Take Both Coolers for $30 Shipped.
20221014_233359.jpg
20221014_233415.jpg
20221014_233426.jpg
20221015_002624.jpg
 
Does these come with the fulll size SD Adapters?
I MAY be interested in some cards.
 
pics? Any warranty left on them? Have they been fully tested to confirm they're not fakes?
 
How many 32GB (or other sizes) cards do you have left ?

If moar than 1, please pm me with a package deal price :)
 
