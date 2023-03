FS: SilverStone NJ700 80+ Titanium 700W PSU, ASUS Prime Z690-A LGA 1700, Analogue Pocket, Google Pixel Buds A

Photos:Selling the following hardware:- $280 shippedSpecs: https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/product/info/power-supplies/NJ700/?location=DE Power supply is brand new in box and was received as a RMA replacement from SilverStone.- $200 shippedFull specs/details: https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/PRIME/PRIME-Z690-A/ - $300 shippedInformation and specs: https://www.analogue.co/pocket - $70 shippedAny questions, feel free to ask.I accept payment via Paypal and items will be shipped fully insured. No trades please.