FS: SilverStone NJ700 80+ Titanium 700W PSU, ASUS Prime Z690-A LGA 1700, Analogue Pocket, Google Pixel Buds A

missalaire

Photos:

Selling the following hardware:

BNIB SilverStone NJ700 80+ Titanium 700W Fan-less Power Supply - $280 shipped

Specs: https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/product/info/power-supplies/NJ700/?location=DE

Power supply is brand new in box and was received as a RMA replacement from SilverStone.

BNIB Asus Prime Z690-A DDR5 LGA 1700 Intel Motherboard - $200 shipped

Full specs/details: https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/PRIME/PRIME-Z690-A/

BNIB Analogue Pocket (Black) - $300 shipped

Information and specs: https://www.analogue.co/pocket

BNIB Google Pixel Buds A-Series (White) - $70 shipped

Any questions, feel free to ask.

I accept payment via Paypal and items will be shipped fully insured. No trades please.
 
