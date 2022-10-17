FS Silverstone Alta F1 + 2 x 180mm Silverstone AP183

Hello. I got for sell Silverstone Alta F1 case with dual 180mm Silverstone AP183 fans, mounted on bottom. There is no default fans in case (that were loud and one was damaged). I had put silver foil on one side panel, to make hiding cable mess easier - it can be easly taken off with hairdryer. I also have drilled rivets on PSU shroud, and replaced them with standard screws for easier maintenance.Price is 145 Euro + shipping.On photos you can see possibility to mount additional PSU shroud from cooler master (i can attack this shroud for additional 10 Euro)And additional PSU Shroud (+10 euro)Shipping price is calculated after getting know the destinated location.