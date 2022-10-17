FS Silverstone Alta F1 + 2 x 180mm Silverstone AP183

vlad_8011

Hello. I got for sell Silverstone Alta F1 case with dual 180mm Silverstone AP183 fans, mounted on bottom. There is no default fans in case (that were loud and one was damaged). I had put silver foil on one side panel, to make hiding cable mess easier - it can be easly taken off with hairdryer. I also have drilled rivets on PSU shroud, and replaced them with standard screws for easier maintenance.

Price is 145 Euro + shipping.
On photos you can see possibility to mount additional PSU shroud from cooler master (i can attack this shroud for additional 10 Euro)


P_20220318_130858.jpg

P_20220328_175725.jpg

P_20220328_175754.jpg
P_20220328_175822.jpg
P_20220328_175831.jpg
P_20220328_175943.jpg
P_20220328_180015.jpg
P_20220328_180023.jpg
P_20220328_180041.jpg


And additional PSU Shroud (+10 euro)
P_20211009_135532.jpg

P_20220310_193759.jpg
P_20220317_135515.jpg
P_20220317_140055.jpg
P_20220318_130836.jpg

P_20220318_130909.jpg
P_20220317_140116.jpg


Shipping price is calculated after getting know the destinated location.
 
