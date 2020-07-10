FS: SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT (dual) tuner, and a Logitech Harmony 700 multi-device remote

I have a lightly used HDTV accessory combo available.A SiliconDust HDHR4-2US HDHomeRun CONNECT tuner, and a Logitech Harmony 700 multi-device remote.Both devices work well, but I no longer have either cable or OTA TV available, so no longer in need of them.Both units include the original AC adaptors. No additional packaging or other accessories included, just the two units with power adaptors.Prefer to sell at a pair.$55 shipped, USPS Priority.