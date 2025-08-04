FS: Shooting for a quick sale before shipping out

Leaving in a few days for a month of training, trying to get a few things out the door if I can before leaving, if I can't ship stuff by Friday morning I'll try again later in the year



I'm comping prices off Ebay Sold prices and going a hair under, make a reasonable offer if you have interest and we can go from there



Paypal, Heat in sig but its probably not updated recently, I've been around here for a while lol, US only



Thrustmaster T16000m HOTAS setup - $70 shipped

This was used like maybe a dozen times, probably closer to half that. Throttle and Stick. Bought for SC, never could get that into it compared to just using mouse and keyboard though



Thrustmaster T16000m Stick Only - New In Box - $50 shipped

Bought this one thinking I would try dual sticks, see if I liked that better. Never even got it out of the box to test, just ended up giving up entirely and going back to mouse and keyboard when I had to move to a smaller desk anyways



might have a few more things but for now just trying to get this up and going