FS: Shooting for a quick sale before shipping out, MIG Switch, T16000M, etc

Leaving in a few days for a month of training, trying to get a few things out the door if I can before leaving, if I can't ship stuff by Friday morning I'll try again later in the year



I'm comping prices off Ebay Sold prices and going a hair under, make a reasonable offer if you have interest and we can go from there



Paypal, Heat in sig but its probably not updated recently, I've been around here for a while lol, US only



Thrustmaster T16000m HOTAS setup - $70 shipped - SOLD!!!



Thrustmaster T16000m Stick Only - New In Box - $50 shipped

Bought this one thinking I would try dual sticks, see if I liked that better. Never even got it out of the box to test, just ended up giving up entirely and going back to mouse and keyboard when I had to move to a smaller desk anyways



Mig Switch v1 Card - $45 shipped ?

Prices on Ebay are all over the place, form the 50-60's up to 200+ with the dumper (this is just the card), although I'm fairly certain they are adding in SD cards full of roms in those expensive ones. This will be for the flash cart itself, no SD card, no roms, no dumper (that was extra). It's a flash cart for the Nintendo switch, do need to be a bit careful if you are using it on your main switch with your main account if using less than reputable games, but for your own collection or a dedicated grey area switch these are pretty nice. Tons of info on YouTube if you're curious.



might have a few more things but for now just trying to get this up and going