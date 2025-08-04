  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Shooting for a quick sale before shipping out, MIG Switch, T16000M, etc

Vaulter98c

Vaulter98c

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2009
2FA
Joined
May 21, 2008
Messages
5,834
Leaving in a few days for a month of training, trying to get a few things out the door if I can before leaving, if I can't ship stuff by Friday morning I'll try again later in the year

I'm comping prices off Ebay Sold prices and going a hair under, make a reasonable offer if you have interest and we can go from there

Paypal, Heat in sig but its probably not updated recently, I've been around here for a while lol, US only

Thrustmaster T16000m HOTAS setup - $70 shipped - SOLD!!!

Thrustmaster T16000m Stick Only - New In Box - $50 shipped
Bought this one thinking I would try dual sticks, see if I liked that better. Never even got it out of the box to test, just ended up giving up entirely and going back to mouse and keyboard when I had to move to a smaller desk anyways

Mig Switch v1 Card - $45 shipped ?
Prices on Ebay are all over the place, form the 50-60's up to 200+ with the dumper (this is just the card), although I'm fairly certain they are adding in SD cards full of roms in those expensive ones. This will be for the flash cart itself, no SD card, no roms, no dumper (that was extra). It's a flash cart for the Nintendo switch, do need to be a bit careful if you are using it on your main switch with your main account if using less than reputable games, but for your own collection or a dedicated grey area switch these are pretty nice. Tons of info on YouTube if you're curious.

might have a few more things but for now just trying to get this up and going
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top