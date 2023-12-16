FS: Shokz OpenRun Pro Headset -- Brand new/sealed

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Apr 12, 2016
7,102
I've got a brand new/sealed Shokz OpenRun Pro Headset that needs a loving head to call home. The OpenRun Pro is a bone conduction headset that's great for phone calls and music. This is the headest for you if in-ear buds feel like...


View: https://youtu.be/OofMJ6cwzLM?si=Ak8jgVd2_mVtThXd

I've got 100% positive feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77

PM for questions or my PayPal

$100 OBO shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231216_234418832.jpgPXL_20231216_234539375.jpg
 
Last edited:
