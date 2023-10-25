FS: SFF 750W, NR200P & Q58 ITX cases

TType85

Jul 8, 2001
1,544
Cleaning out my stuff that is sitting around collecting dust. Everything came from working systems.



LIAN LI SP 750W SFX power supply, White, includes all cables and original box $90 + shipping
Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P SFF ITX case White with PCI Riser cable, ships in original box with all accessories $100 + shipping
Scythe Mugen5 Rev.C Air Cooler, fit NR200P with vented side panel $40 + shipping
Lian Li Q58 (PCIe 4.0) Mini ITX Desktop Case White, includes both tempered glass and all vented panels, also includes a Lian Li Galahad 240 liquid cooler installed $165 + shipping



Nvidia Quadro P2000 SOLD
EPYC 7402P 24-Core, ASRock EPYCD8 Motherboard, 4U Heatsink, 256GB DDR4-2666 RAM SOLD
2x Refurbished Western Digital Ultrastar DC SN630 u.2 3.84tb with Oculink SFF-8611 to U.2 U.3 SFF-8639 cables SOLD
These were purchased from Server Part Deals and show about 4TB written.
AMD 5900X 12-Core processor with box SOLD
Asus ROG Strix X570-I Gaming includes original box/manual/io shield and all accessories SOLD
SYS-530A-IL Mini-Tower Workstation, Intel Xeon W-1250E (3.5GHz) Processor; 16GB DDR4-3200 ECC RAM; 2TB Hard Drive SOLD
This is a nice workstation with a 668W platinum power supply, X12SAE-5 Motherboard.
Box is 12x22x25 and 37# shipping from 92840 if you want to estimate shipping.
https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/workstation/tower/sys-530a-il

PP F&F preferred

Heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
 
TType85 said:
Yeah, it works great (it is brand new not a refurb). It does have ECC ram in it (single 16GB stick). The only downside to me is the motherboard is a no ipmi.
Should be vPro capable though.
 
