FS: Several Apple Bands available, NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.
** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***
1. Apple Watch Bands. I have these bands for-sale. Only worn the orange Alpine one once, and the link one for a week. I had to sell the watch due to job related issues.
***In the picture a couple of bands sold already. If its listed below, that means its available. ***
- Apple Alpine Orange 49mm OEM band, mint, worn once. Medium size. $75
- Robust Titanium Link Band 49mm - $50 ( Titanium Link Band T02 (robustgoods.com)
- Apple black reflective Nike Sport Loop 44mm worn a few times, been in box in a drawer since - $85
- Apple Black Unity Sport Band 44mm, NEW (Sealed), $40
|Brand
|Price shipped
|Model
|Serial #
|Size
|Power On Count
|Power On Hours
|Condition
|Warranty
|Seagate Desktop HD
$25
|ST4000DM000-1F2168
|Z306XWNF
|4 TB
|31
|48203
|Good
|Out of Warr
|Seagate IronWolf
$50
|ST6000VN0033-2EE110
|ZADAT5Y2
|6 TB
|36
|19434
|Good
|Yes, 07/21/23
|WD Red
$30
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WMC4N2370304
|3 TB
|395
|67572
|Good
|Out of Warr
|WD Red
$40
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL
|4 TB
|33
|34543
|Good
|Out of Warr
