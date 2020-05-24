FS: SERVER X58 and X79 Hardware

Richneerd
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2010
- Messages
- 567
Just upgraded our server room! Time to get your hands on golden stuff!
Everything is in mint working condition, no missing caps, bent pins.
Little dusty!
Both used in a data center as backups.
Has lots of life left!
X58 - $100 Shipped to your door!
ASUS Z8NA-D6C, Socket 1366 Motherboard
2 x Xeon E5520,
CPU fans
I/O shield
AMD 3100 GPU
24GB ECC DDR3 RAM KINGSTON
X79 - $320 Shipped to your door!
ASUS Sabertooth X79 LGA 2011 Intel X79
Intel® Core™ i7-4930K Processor 6 core 12 Threads
I/O shield
CRUCIAL BALISTIX 16GB DDR3 RAM
Will ship out next business day and provide tracking ASAP.
All packaged and ready to ship!
Everything is in mint working condition, no missing caps, bent pins.
Little dusty!
Both used in a data center as backups.
Has lots of life left!
X58 - $100 Shipped to your door!
ASUS Z8NA-D6C, Socket 1366 Motherboard
2 x Xeon E5520,
CPU fans
I/O shield
AMD 3100 GPU
24GB ECC DDR3 RAM KINGSTON
X79 - $320 Shipped to your door!
ASUS Sabertooth X79 LGA 2011 Intel X79
Intel® Core™ i7-4930K Processor 6 core 12 Threads
I/O shield
CRUCIAL BALISTIX 16GB DDR3 RAM
Will ship out next business day and provide tracking ASAP.
All packaged and ready to ship!