FS: SERVER X58 and X79 Hardware

X58

X79

Just upgraded our server room! Time to get your hands on golden stuff!Everything is in mint working condition, no missing caps, bent pins.Little dusty!Both used in a data center as backups.Has lots of life left!- $100 Shipped to your door!ASUS Z8NA-D6C, Socket 1366 Motherboard2 x Xeon E5520,CPU fansI/O shieldAMD 3100 GPU24GB ECC DDR3 RAM KINGSTON- $320 Shipped to your door!ASUS Sabertooth X79 LGA 2011 Intel X79Intel® Core™ i7-4930K Processor 6 core 12 ThreadsI/O shieldCRUCIAL BALISTIX 16GB DDR3 RAMWill ship out next business day and provide tracking ASAP.All packaged and ready to ship!