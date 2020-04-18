FS: Server stuff

I've got the following for sale!

Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $650
Supermicro X10SDV-TLN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $500
ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. NIB, only opened for testing. $300
64 GB (8x 8 GB) DDR4 Registered ECC 2400 RAM $160 for all of them, $80 for half. These are actually 2 sets of 4x8 from different brands (Kingston and Samsung) but I've run them together with no problem.
4x Toshiba PX02SMF040 400GB 12 Gb/s SAS drives. Preferably sold as a set for $250. These will not work on a SATA port.
2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $175

I can take pictures or provide additional details if you like, but I'm feeling lazy so just listing them today. All prices are shipped.
 
