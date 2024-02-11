FS: Server Hardware Galore! (Servers, RAM, Xeon CPU, Switches, SAS Drives, Network cables/transceivers and more)



Server Parts Galore

ALL PRICES ARE OBO!!



Shipping not included , but local pickup is zip code 10954

All parts are pretty much Dell pulls or Dell branded.



Heatware Feedback is over 1000 flawless: click here ​

I'm willing to entertain many discounts/offers on large purchases. I can provide whatever pictures necessary.Servers2x Dell PowerEdge R430 Server, Dual Xeon DDR4, 128GB Memory - Used - $599Networking (Firewalls and Switches)2x Dell S4148T-ON with chassis/rails(48 x 10GBase-T + 4 x 100 Gigabit QSFP28 + 2 x 40 Gigabit QSFP+) - Used - $1499Cards (NICs, iSCSI, HBA)2x Intel 0THGMP Quad Gigabit PCIe - Used - $301x Intel Pro/1000 GT Quad Gigabit PCIe - Used - $251x DELL Intel X520 Dual 10GB SFP+ PCIe 0XY217 - Used - $351x Dell 0T34F4 Intel I350-T4 Quad-Port NIC PCIe - New - $401x Qlogic Fiber Channel 8GB Dual Port HBA PCIe - Used - $101x LSI SAS 9201-16e 6Gb/s 16-PORT SATA+SAS HOST BUS ADAPTER - Used - $256x Dell Broadcom 57416 10GB Base-T Dual NIC PCIe - Used - $99Memory8x Dell Micron 16GB DDR3-1333 ECC Registered MT36KSF2G72PZ-1G4E1HE - Used - $155x Addon 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered AM1333D3DRLPR/16G - Used - $141x Samsung 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered M393B2G70BH0 - Used - $152x Crucial Micron 16GB DDR3 1600 CT16G3ERSLD4160B.36FP - Used - $178x Hynix 8GB DDR3 1333 ECC HMT31GR7CFR4A-H9 - Used - $84x Samsung 8GB DDR3 1600 ECC M391B1G73BH0-CK0 - Used - $71x Samsung 8GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered M393B1G70QH0-YK0 - Used - $76x Micron 4GB DDR3 1333 ECC mt18ksf51272az-1g4m1ze - Used - $45x Hynix 4GB DDR3 1333 HMT351R7BFR8A-H9 - Used - $42x Hynix 4GB DDR3 1333 HMT15R7BFR4C-H9 (heatspreaders) - Used - $42x Samsung 4GB DDR3 1333 ECC Reg M393B5273CH0-YH9 - Used - $46x Hynix 2GB DDR3 1333 HMT125U7BFR8C-G7 - Used - $2Storage2x Hitachi 300GB 10K SAS - Used - $151x Dell Enterprise Plus 146GB 15K SAS CA07069-B21400DH - Used - $151x Dell 146GB 15K SAS ST9146852SS - Used - $152x Dell Enterprise Plus 400GB SSD 2.5" (with Compellent tray) - LB406S, Rev E339 - Used - $604x Dell Enterprise Plus Exos 7E2000 1TB 7200 2.5", Model ST1000NX0453, P/N 1VE200-157, DP/N 0G8FVT (with Compellent tray) - Used - $3016x Dell Enterprise Plus Constellation.2 1TB 7200 2.5", Model ST91000640SS P/N 9RZ268-157, DP/N 0VXTPX (with Compellent tray) - Used - $302x Dell Enterprise Plus Constellation.2 1TB 7200 2.5", Model ST91000640SS P/N 9RZ268-157, DP/N 0VXTPX (no tray) - Used - $25Optics / Transceivers4x Dell QSFP 40GB SR4 Optic, FTL410QE4C-FC - New - $204x DellEMC Genuine 10GB SFP+ SR Optic - New - $1012x DellEMC Genuine 10GB SFP+ BaseT 30M Optic - New - $403x DellEMC Genuine 25GB SFP28 SR Optic - New - $20Cables (TwinAX/DAC)9x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 3M - New - $2515x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $2012x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 1M - New - $153x Dell QSFP-10G 40GB to 10GB Dongle 3M - New - $403x Dell 100GB TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $252x FS.com 100GB TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $202x Dell 40GB QSFP TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $202x FS.com 40GB QSFP TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $204x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 3M - New - $204x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $155x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 1M - New - $102x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $10Fiber Optic Cabling4x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 3M - New - $152x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 1M - New - $84x Amphenol LC/LC Fiber Optic Orange 0UH045 3M - New - $124x Amphenol LC/LC Fiber Optic Orange 0RH538 1M - New - $73x FS.com LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 7M - New - $1210x FS.com LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 5M - New - $10