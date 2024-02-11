FS: Server Hardware Galore! (Servers, RAM, Xeon CPU, Switches, SAS Drives, Network cables/transceivers and more)

Server Parts Galore
ALL PRICES ARE OBO!!
Shipping not included, but local pickup is zip code 10954
All parts are pretty much Dell pulls or Dell branded.
Heatware Feedback is over 1000 flawless: click here
I'm willing to entertain many discounts/offers on large purchases. I can provide whatever pictures necessary.
PRICE ARE FOR EACH!!
Servers
2x Dell PowerEdge R430 Server, Dual Xeon DDR4, 128GB Memory - Used - $599
Networking (Firewalls and Switches)
2x Dell S4148T-ON with chassis/rails(48 x 10GBase-T + 4 x 100 Gigabit QSFP28 + 2 x 40 Gigabit QSFP+) - Used - $1499
Cards (NICs, iSCSI, HBA)
2x Intel 0THGMP Quad Gigabit PCIe - Used - $30
1x Intel Pro/1000 GT Quad Gigabit PCIe - Used - $25
1x DELL Intel X520 Dual 10GB SFP+ PCIe 0XY217 - Used - $35
1x Dell 0T34F4 Intel I350-T4 Quad-Port NIC PCIe - New - $40
1x Qlogic Fiber Channel 8GB Dual Port HBA PCIe - Used - $10
1x LSI SAS 9201-16e 6Gb/s 16-PORT SATA+SAS HOST BUS ADAPTER - Used - $25
6x Dell Broadcom 57416 10GB Base-T Dual NIC PCIe - Used - $99
Memory
8x Dell Micron 16GB DDR3-1333 ECC Registered MT36KSF2G72PZ-1G4E1HE - Used - $15
5x Addon 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered AM1333D3DRLPR/16G - Used - $14
1x Samsung 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered M393B2G70BH0 - Used - $15
2x Crucial Micron 16GB DDR3 1600 CT16G3ERSLD4160B.36FP - Used - $17
8x Hynix 8GB DDR3 1333 ECC HMT31GR7CFR4A-H9 - Used - $8
4x Samsung 8GB DDR3 1600 ECC M391B1G73BH0-CK0 - Used - $7
1x Samsung 8GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered M393B1G70QH0-YK0 - Used - $7
6x Micron 4GB DDR3 1333 ECC mt18ksf51272az-1g4m1ze - Used - $4
5x Hynix 4GB DDR3 1333 HMT351R7BFR8A-H9 - Used - $4
2x Hynix 4GB DDR3 1333 HMT15R7BFR4C-H9 (heatspreaders) - Used - $4
2x Samsung 4GB DDR3 1333 ECC Reg M393B5273CH0-YH9 - Used - $4
6x Hynix 2GB DDR3 1333 HMT125U7BFR8C-G7 - Used - $2
Storage
2x Hitachi 300GB 10K SAS - Used - $15
1x Dell Enterprise Plus 146GB 15K SAS CA07069-B21400DH - Used - $15
1x Dell 146GB 15K SAS ST9146852SS - Used - $15
2x Dell Enterprise Plus 400GB SSD 2.5" (with Compellent tray) - LB406S, Rev E339 - Used - $60
4x Dell Enterprise Plus Exos 7E2000 1TB 7200 2.5", Model ST1000NX0453, P/N 1VE200-157, DP/N 0G8FVT (with Compellent tray) - Used - $30
16x Dell Enterprise Plus Constellation.2 1TB 7200 2.5", Model ST91000640SS P/N 9RZ268-157, DP/N 0VXTPX (with Compellent tray) - Used - $30
2x Dell Enterprise Plus Constellation.2 1TB 7200 2.5", Model ST91000640SS P/N 9RZ268-157, DP/N 0VXTPX (no tray) - Used - $25
Optics / Transceivers
4x Dell QSFP 40GB SR4 Optic, FTL410QE4C-FC - New - $20
4x DellEMC Genuine 10GB SFP+ SR Optic - New - $10
12x DellEMC Genuine 10GB SFP+ BaseT 30M Optic - New - $40
3x DellEMC Genuine 25GB SFP28 SR Optic - New - $20
Cables (TwinAX/DAC)
9x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 3M - New - $25
15x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $20
12x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 1M - New - $15
3x Dell QSFP-10G 40GB to 10GB Dongle 3M - New - $40
3x Dell 100GB TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $25
2x FS.com 100GB TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $20
2x Dell 40GB QSFP TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $20
2x FS.com 40GB QSFP TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $20
4x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 3M - New - $20
4x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $15
5x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 1M - New - $10
2x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $10
Fiber Optic Cabling
4x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 3M - New - $15
2x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 1M - New - $8
4x Amphenol LC/LC Fiber Optic Orange 0UH045 3M - New - $12
4x Amphenol LC/LC Fiber Optic Orange 0RH538 1M - New - $7
3x FS.com LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 7M - New - $12
10x FS.com LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 5M - New - $10