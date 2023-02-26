FS: Server Hardware Galore! (Servers, RAM, Xeon CPU, Switches, SAS Drives, Network cables/transceivers and more)



Server Parts Galore

ALL PRICES ARE OBO!!



Shipping not included , but local pickup is zip code 10954

All parts are pretty much Dell pulls or Dell branded.



Heatware Feedback is over 1000 flawless: click here ​

Dell R420 1U - $100 Xeon E5-2440 2.4ghz 6-core with HT (12 threads) Capable of dual Xeons, the second socket is there unused 24GB RAM DDR3 ECC Unbuffered Comes with front bezel too 2x 900GB SAS 10k, 2.5” Perc RAID card, takes 2.5” drives in the front

Dell SC8000 Controller (this is actually a PowerEdge R720 rebranded) - $250 2x Xeon E5-2640 2.5ghz 6-core with HT (12 cores, 24 threads) 64GB RAM DDR3 1333 Dual SD card module with a single SD card

Dell R730 2U - $595 2x Xeon E5-2680v3 2.5ghz 12-core with HT (24 cores, 48 threads) 64GB RAM DDR4 1866 (if you need more RAM please ask) Dual SD Card module with a single 16gb SD Front has 2.5” bays, but I don't believe it has a RAID card, so if you want to load up drive, you'll want to look into that.

Drives – All Dell pulls 2x 300GB 2.5" 10K SAS – Hitachi brand - $25 each 2x 146GB 2.5" 15K SAS (Dell, but not exact matches) - $25 each

CPUs – Pulled from Dell branded servers Xeon E5-2450 - $30 2x Xeon E5-2609 - $25 for both

RAM – Pulled from Dell branded servers (Please ask me to double-check counts below during time of inquiry) 2x 16GB DDR4 ECC Registered sticks of Samsung PC4-2133P M393A2G40DB0 Dell - $30 each 16x 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered sticks $25 each 2x 16GB DDR3 1600 ECC Registered sticks $28 each 4x 8GB DDR3 ECC Unbuffered sticks Samsung $15 each 1x 8GB DDR3 ECC Registered sticks $13 each 8x 4GB DDR3 ECC Registered sticks $8 each 6x 4GB DDR3 ECC Not registered sticks $7 each

Card and HBAs Dell QLogic QL41262HLCU-DE 10/25GB SFP+ Dual Port network card *New* (2 available) - $149 each LSI SAS 9201-16e 6GB SAS HBA - $70 Intel Pro/1000 GT Quad Port Gigabit NIC - $40 Dell Intel I350-T4 (Intel) 0THGMP Quad Port Gigabit NIC - $40 IBM ServeRAID M1015 LSI SAS9220-8i 8 Channel SAS/SATA Raid Controller (IT FLASHED) with two sets of SAS to SATA cables - $40

Networking Dell Powerconnect 6224 (2 available) - $120 for the pair Dell TwinAX (DAC) 10GB Cables (various lengths, several) $5-10 each (depending on length, 0.5m – 3m) Dell TwinAX (DAC) 25GB Cables (various lengths, several) $15-25 each (depending on length, 1m – 3m) Dell 10GB Fiber Transceivers SR SFP+ (several available) $10 each Dell 10GB BaseT Transceiver SFP+ (several available) $40 each Dell 1GB BaseT Transceiver SFP (2 available) $15 each Fiber Cables (tons) $$Free with big purchases, or just ask if you’re taking a few items and you can have them cheap ( $5 short, $10 for long), lengths from 2m-15m



I'm willing to entertain many discounts/offers on large purchases.I can provide whatever pictures necessary.