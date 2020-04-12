FS: Series 2 iWatch

The Lurker
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2001
- Messages
- 12,338
Hi folks. I'm selling my wifes Series 2 42mm watch. The watch has one scratch on the display you can see it in the picture of the watch at 45* angle. No issues otherwise, good condition, she never complained about battery life.
The white band came with the watch, the blue rubber band is OE apple. The others are knockoffs.
150 Shipped
The white band came with the watch, the blue rubber band is OE apple. The others are knockoffs.
150 Shipped
Last edited: