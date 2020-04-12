FS: Series 2 iWatch, OnePlus 5 128GB Unlocked, Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm

Hi folks. I'm selling my wifes Series 2 42mm watch. The watch has one scratch on the display you can see it in the picture of the watch at 45* angle. No issues otherwise, good condition, she never complained about battery life.

The white band came with the watch, the blue rubber band is OE apple. The others are knockoffs.

130 Shipped

Selling my OnePlus 5. Purchased in June 2017. Never experienced a single issue. Original OS. I never bootloader unlocked it or reflashed it. Great battery life. Has two scratches on the screen that I could capture. I small nick in one corner. I always had it in the case, but somehow it managed to still get some nicks in the finish despite the case. Probably from pocket dust.


150 Shipped

I also am thinking about selling my mint Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm.
https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/w...axy-watch--46mm--silver--lte--sm-r805uzsaxar/

Screen protector from day one, maybe one small scratch on the ring. I bought it last year and I simply do not wear it.
Ill get pictures if there's interest. Asking $150 shipped.
 
