FS: Sennheiser HD660 S headphones with custom Periapt cable

I am looking to sell a lightly used pair of Sennheiser HD 660 S headphones with everything included as well as a 5 foot aftermarket cable made by Periapt.
Looking to get $350 obo.
Headphones:
https://www.amazon.com/Sennheiser-H...child=1&keywords=HD660s&qid=1588017334&sr=8-1
The cable:
https://periaptcables.com/products/4-type-4-dual-2-pin-sen-hd-series?variant=13627716501609
My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/90652/to
Looking to get $350 obo.
Headphones:
https://www.amazon.com/Sennheiser-H...child=1&keywords=HD660s&qid=1588017334&sr=8-1
The cable:
https://periaptcables.com/products/4-type-4-dual-2-pin-sen-hd-series?variant=13627716501609
My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/90652/to