FS: Sennheiser HD650, AKG 553 MKII, HyperX Cloud Orbit S, Sapphire RX5700XT

Sennheiser HD650s with 580 grills. Has had the quarter mod done to the cloth over the drivers as well as dynamat strips placed strategically inside to enhance the low end. These were modified by a professional audio engineer. While the appearance shows they are well used they still sound absolutely amazing. I guarantee properly driven you cannot find a better sounding set of cans at this price. Earpads and cable were replaced fairly recently and don't have many hours on them. Comes with Sennheiser 6.3 to 3.5mm cable as well.



$120 shipped.





AKG K553 MKII. Great closed backs for studio work, gaming or music. These are the closed back headphones with that largest sound stage I've personally listened to and that's a lot of headphones. They are the model where the cable can be replaced. They will come with both the original curly cable as well as a 6ft straight cable (which is a little beat up but works just fine).



$110 shipped.



HyperX Cloud Orbit S. Excellent planar magnetics that are a clone of the Audeze Penrose minus the bluetooth functionality. They sound amazing with music which really blew me away considering its a gaming focused headset and the price they go for. The Waves 3d sound field software they use is borderline cheating in first person shooters. Sad to part with these. They will come with a USB A to C cable for connection to your PC. They will also accept a 3.5mm cable for use with phones or other devices. Will come with the mic which registers in programs as sending signal but is insanely quiet. Buy as though it is non functional but I know the port works and should be able to be replaced with a mic of your choosing should you want that functionality.​

$120 shipped.



Sapphire Pulse RX5700XT. Has served me well as a gaming card. I bought it second hand but don't believe it was used for mining (it looked nearly brand new when I got it) and certainly hasn't been while in my possession. Runs cool and quiet and is a lot of card for the price.



$140 shipped.



Thanks for looking. I'll have pictures of the RX5700XT up tomorrow. Heatware is under Malaziel.